U nquestionably, the most widely recognized categories of visual arts are representational and abstract, but a third category tends to be misrepresented: non-objective art. While representational art is easily distinguishable, non-objective and abstract are often misguidedly interchange. Regardless of how distorted, abstract art channels concrete subject matter. Non-objective art takes abstraction to another level by discarding the notion. The subject becomes the colors, lines, textures, and generally the act of painting itself. Opening on June 23, the New Elements Gallery in downtown Wilmington invites guests to take in the vibrant paintings of non-objective artist Evalyn Boyd Hines in her new show, “Aurora.”

“The theme of the show is one of color and line—using them together to create balanced space that is pleasing to my eyes and hopefully to the viewer,” Hines says.

Hines grew up in rural areas around Arkansas and Florida. Between the two very different landscapes, Hines was exposed to a wide array of colors in her surrounding environment, with each passing season, inciting her love of color. Her fascination only grew as she watched a rainbow of colors grow in her mother’s garden and appear in her patchwork quilts, prompting Hines to delve into the world of art. With no access to formal art instruction, Hines’ teachers encouraged her to keep exploring her craft by drawing for extra assignments until she was able to pursue it further in her undergrad studies.

“While studying for my BFA in fine art at Ringling College of Art and Design, I discovered a new world of art and artists I had never seen or even heard of,” Hines explains. “It wasn’t until one of my instructors there introduced me to abstract art that I fell in love with color and form.”

Along with her instructors, Hines was influenced by the work of fellow artists, including Robert Rauschenberg, Willem de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, and Robert Motherwell. Her non-objective paintings today reflect her explorations of composition in a collage of color and texture. Where the background of one painting is mainly composed of cool blues and greens, pops of warm colors in defined shapes give the foreground an intriguing contrast.

“I paint in acrylic because it dries fast, and allows me to layer the paint,” Hines says. “I love drawing into my paintings. Sometimes with paint, pencil, oil pastels, the blunt end of a brush, or whatever is at hand.”

Whether on canvas, PVC, panel, or paper, Hines doesn’t believe in finishing one painting before starting the next. For Hines, starting one painting has a sort of domino effect of leading her to start another, eventually turning the project into a collection of pieces.

“I never work on just one because when you work non-objective, it’s very easy to overwork a piece,” Hines explains. “I always have several paintings going at once. When I paint, time has no meaning.”

Shirking the concept of time is undoubtedly what enables her to lose herself in the process; layering colors and textures in such a way that reflects a part of herself. “What I enjoy most is turning a blank surface into some emotion I’m feeling when I paint,” Hines adds.

The concept of color reflecting our emotions isn’t a new one, but still one that remains prevalent in humanity. Warm colors such as red and orange reflect passionate feelings, while cool colors like blue and violet give off a more subdued vibe. Common phrases such as “seeing red” and “feeling blue” indicate anger and sadness, respectively. Alternatively, bright shades of green and yellow are often associated with happiness.

Guests are invited to ponder the complexity of texture and lines within Hines’ paintings, and discover what feelings or emotions are evoked from color for themselves at the opening reception of “Aurora.” Part of the monthly Fourth Friday Gallery Night walk, “Aurora” will open at the New Elements Gallery on June 23, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Admission is free and all works of art are for sale.

DETAILS:

Aurora by Evalyn Boyd Hines

Opening reception June 23, 6 p.m.

Hanging through July 22

New Elements Gallery • 271 N. Front St.

Free

www.newelementsgallery.com

About the Author: Emily Truss

