R ight now 50 people and I are swaying in the back of a bus, roaring 75 miles per hour away from the ocean. Mostly, they are retirees and college students, but there are a few working professionals who took the day off—including this one messy-haired writer from your favorite weekly alternative. Many of us are wearing blue T-shirts with “coastal defender” scribbled across them.

NO TO DRILLING: Many gather to oppose offshore drilling in Raleigh last week.

Photo by John Wolfe.

Two other buses from the coast, one from Morehead City/New Bern area, and another from Nags Head, have been chartered by the NC Coastal Federation. Our coastal convoy is going to Raleigh to attend the only public meeting of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). It’s tabbed an information session and “public comment” period, regarding the Trump Administration’s decision to open up 90 percent of American waters to offshore drilling. Where better to give information to and receive comment from the coast than on a rainy Monday afternoon, 130 away from the beach?

Before we left Wilmington, Mike Giles of the Coastal Federation called the trip “our chance to bring the coast to the media and elected officials in Raleigh.” The bus riders cheered and shouted, “No drilling offshore!” “Not off our coast!” During the ride, I read Executive Order 13795, which President Trump signed in April of last year. It directs the BOEM, in order to “implement an America-First offshore energy strategy,” to revise the schedule of proposed oil and gas lease sales off the coast of the U.S.—not just NC, everywhere.

The National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program is usually developed by the Department of the Interior every five years, but instead of waiting until 2022, Trump’s order has a new plan in development now—and if passed would go into effect next year in 2019. The executive order reads like an oil company’s wet dream, with a “streamlined permitting approach” for seismic testing and allowing companies to drill in previously protected marine sanctuaries if they find anything (so what’s the point of a sanctuary?). Energy, as far as the executive order is concerned, seems to translate directly into “oil.”

For many reasons, it is bad news. The biggest of such is the reality of anthropogenic climate change, which tells us if we exceed our already-too-rapid warming of the climate by more than 2 degrees Celsius, we can expect disaster on several fronts, including sea-level rise, an increased frequency and intensity of hurricanes, and staple crop failure. The accelerated pace of warming is known to be caused by the emission of CO2 and other greenhouse gases from the human combustion of fossil fuels. As I’ve written before in encore, we already know the location of enough oil reserves, which will, if extracted and burned, cook the planet five times over.

Why, oh why, would we look for more still?

Sometimes, though, the bigger the reason not to do something, the harder it is to see. So, we’ll focus, for now, on stopping it on our coast, for our tourism industry, for our fishing industry, for our health and our safety, for our seafood and our wetlands and our marine mammals and for all of the hundreds of thousands of birds who use our eastern corridor in their bi-yearly migratory patterns, who land on our sandbars and pluck finger mullet and killifish from our clear waters. We’ll stop it for the children who will inherit the planet one day. For the simple fact you can’t unspill something. For the precautionary principle—and because I like to fish, surf, and sail, damnit.

When we arrive at our destination, the North Raleigh Hilton on Wake Forest Rd., the news cameras are rolling. A surging wave of human voices come together as we exit the bus: “protect our coast.” It repeats, over and over. Everyone gathers in a scrum in front of the hotel’s awning in the drizzle, waving signs: “Our Beloved Sea: Millions of Years to Create, One Reckless Day to Destroy,” “Don’t Drill NC,” “Keep it in the ground.” One particularly inventive sign has a dinky plastic shovel like children use to build sand castles, mired with a black fabric which flutters in the light breeze. “Ew, Daddy—what’s this?” reads the caption.

Inside the hotel, we walk into a ballroom where the rally will be held later in the evening. There are about 200 people here already, with more on the way. A stage and a field of folding chairs occupy the far side of the room; in the middle are tables where dread-headed children are coloring in pictures of dolphins and other people are making protest signs. Markers and poster paper have been provided: Just add slogans. Toward the back of the room are tables set up by Oceana, the Coastal Federation, and the Cape Fear Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. All have literature scattered on them, but the Surfrider table boasts a black boxy model of an oil derrick, the size of a large steamer trunk, which has been signed in silver Sharpie by people up and down the East Coast who are opposed to offshore drilling. It’s surface is more silver than black from all the signatures. Dana Sargent, who is running the Surfrider table, tells me it just got back from South Carolina yesterday.

Also in the room is Dr. Kyle Horton, who is running against David Rouzer for his seat in Congress. “I’m here because I’m deeply concerned offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous,” she tells me. “One of my extended family members was one of the eleven people killed in the Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf. I’m concerned the Trump Administration is now rolling back basic safety regulations that were put in place to protect workers, [like the ones who] lost their lives that day. Dewey never got to meet his grandchildren and never got to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle because we needed to fuel our dirty addiction to fossil fuels. So I’m here standing up for our coast.”

I also encounter Leslie Cohen, who is running for NC House in district 20. She references a story from her childhood, about visiting her favorite aunt who lived on the Gulf coast of Texas. “On Christmas day, we’d go spend time on the beach, which, not being from Texas, was kind of a unique thing to do. But I remember walking around and playing on the beach and then coming back and sitting on the edge of the sink, for what seemed like hours as a little girl, as my mother and aunt took dish-washing soap and scrubbed the oil off of the bottom of my feet. I don’t want it in Wilmington. I don’t want it for our beaches, and as a parent, I know I wouldn’t want to vacation somewhere where it’s going to be the experience.”

Both Horton and Cohen agreed clean, renewable energy, like wind and solar, was the way ahead. North Carolina’s coastal economy is heavily reliant on industries, like fishing, tourism and recreation; a clean and healthy coastal environment is a pre-requisite for the industries, which support around 51,000 jobs and generate nearly $3 billion in GDP for our state.

BOEM’s estimates 2.41 billion barrels of oil off the mid-Atlantic region off NC’s coast. Sounds impressive, but the U.S. consumes roughly 19.69 million barrels per day. Essentially, all the oil off our coast would only power the nation for 122 days.

“Why would we risk a lifetime of damage to our coast for hundreds of days of U.S. oil supply?” Dr. Horton. Cohen asks. “We need long-term solutions to ensure our energy independence and national security. In what universe does that make sense?”

New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple chimes in with a “no” to oil drilling and seismic testing, too. “For me, a lot of it is simply economic,” he tells. He also expresses concerns about NC’s position in “Hurricane Alley,” and how oil rigs and pipes might be negatively affected by our frequent storms.

“Hurricanes Rita and Katrina left over 100 oil platforms destroyed or heavily damaged. And what you didn’t see—what didn’t get as much press—was the 450 underwater pipes that were either broken or ruptured, and that environmental damage continues for a lot longer, after the press have all left, to cause further woes for those people down there.”

Add to it the fact we sit so close to the Gulf Stream [a warm oceanic current, which flows from the Caribbean all the way across the Atlantic to Ireland]. “[The Gulf Stream] becomes a huge conveyor belt to carry any oil spill and just run it right up the mid-Atlantic states and all the way up to the northeast. It’s not just us we’re talking about—we’re looking at something which could affect all of us.”

“Show me the win for NC,” Zapple says. “It’s not there. So I stick with the governor on this one: Not off our coast.”

Stay tuned, readers, as next week I will cover the tidal wave of information from BOEM and coverage of the rally itself.

Also, if you weren’t able to come up and submit your comments, you have until March 9 to do so online at https://www.boem.gov/National-Program-Comment/.

Related Posts

About the Author: John Wolfe

« TALKING TO STRANGERS: Little Stranger heads to The Reel Cafe with ¡Mayday! and new single LIVE LOCAL, LIVE SMALL: Gwenyfar Rohler interviews District 19 candidate Marcia Morgan »