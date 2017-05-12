T he first “Guardians of the Galaxy” was an extremely entertaining intergalactic adventure movie. By now I’ve come to expect above-average crowd-pleasing movies from the ginormous mega-conglomerate Disney. They have turned manufacturing blockbusters into an idiot-proof formula and a license to print money. Sometimes it’s difficult to find unique voices in these Marvel movies; a giant, interconnected universe of references and Easter eggs that often feel like photocopies beginning to blur and bleed. The original “Guardians of the Galaxy” felt far more original than the other films under Marvel’s banner—a good mix of fun, action and great characters. The second volume isn’t quite as catchy.

At the end of the original movie, our ragtag group of ne’er-do-wells saved the universe from total annihilation and formed a strong friendship, as they ventured off into the unknown. We quickly discover our heroes are still out in the cosmos, selling their services for a price. After an amusing opening sequence that sees them facing off with a giant, tentacled space beast, we get into the meat of the story that sheds light on Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), a.k.a. StarLord’s mysterious parentage.

It turns out his father is an ancient, sentient being known as “Ego the Living Planet” (Kurt Russell). After millions of years of existence, Ego has travelled the universe looking for purpose. Part of the trip involved a brief stop on Earth and some sweet, sweet lovemaking to a nice Missouri girl. He implanted his cosmic seed into a comely young lady, and after impregnating her, he took a quick trip to Alpha Centauri for a pack of space cigarettes and never returned. Now, he’s back and he wants to show his son the wonders of the universe, but it may mean leaving everything he knows behind.

Like a lot of other blockbusters (and I mean, a lot) there’s a great deal of emphasis placed on the importance of family. A lot of “Volume 2” plays like a space-faring version of “The Fast and the Furious.” If folks had to drink every time someone brought up the idea of family, they’d be killing their livers at lightspeed. Some family elements feel like pointless melodrama, especially the secondary plot involving Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and her sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan). One family plot that works extremely well is the relationship between Peter and the man who actually raised him, Yondu (Michael Rooker), who really does steal the show. Rooker plays the part with such swagger, chewing scenery with the force of a thousand Thanagarian Snare Beasts.

The entire plot of the “Guardians” movie has been about rogues finding redemption, but Rooker’s Yondu is both a likable and sympathetic character. He ends up being the heart and soul of a movie heavy on snarky, amusing characters that lack the gravitas Rooker brings to his role. He was so good, I found myself kind of being bored by the other plots. Kurt Russell is enjoyable in the villain role but his motivation is so predictable. As is all the one-liners and comedy attempts from most of the cast. The other stand out is Dave Bautista’s Drax, who continues to be an infinite source of entertainment in these films.

Director James Gunn is a guy with vision, but “Volume 2” had me seeing a lot of double. The first “Guardians” felt like a breath of fresh air. That air has gotten kind of stale. He’s still delivering a fun, stylized comic-book movie, but so many beats are being reused. The cadence and rhythms are so similar, it practically feels like a cover song. It’s still a good tune to dance to, but the thing about sequels that saps my interest is seeing a movie that feels like it’s covering the same territory as its predecessor. “Volume 2” does very little to progress our characters to somewhere new. It’s only at the end where there’s a slightest twinge of character growth. Once again Marvel has delivered a solid piece of mass-market entertainment, but what had been the franchise’s most original corner of their cinematic universe feels less novel and more like a return back to the well.

DETAILS:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Rated PG-13

Directed by James Gunn

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Kurt Russell

