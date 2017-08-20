A s Wilmingtonians simmer and stew in the heat and humidity of August, many patiently wait for a break in temps while others pine for the next hot summer act to come through town. And The Revivalists are on fire. The seven-piece mobile rock-dance party has been touring hard since their early beginnings in New Orleans in 2007. In just a few short years, they went from front-porch chance-encounter jams to one sold-out show after another—the next one being in Wilmington at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on August 26.

Aside from another successful touring season, after 26 weeks on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart, their single “Wish I Knew You” (“Men Amongst Mountains” 2015) reached No. 1 in May 20. Saxophonist Rob Ingraham describes it as another surreal milestone in the band’s tenure, of which continue to creep up on them.

“It’s really weird for me,” he tells encore last week. “It’s sort of like growing a beard: You see yourself in the mirror every day, so you don’t really notice. And then, suddenly, you look at a picture from a few months ago and you’re like, ‘Whoa, wait a minute!’”

Ingraham and his band of brothers—David Shaw (guitar, vocals), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums), George Gekas (bass), Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar), and Michael Girardot (keys, trumpet)—were enjoying a “working vacation” in Nantucket. Between multiple shows at The Chicken Box, Ingraham describes days of pigging out on lobster and perfect weather.

“We love it here,” he says. “It’s this rejuvenating, relaxing, recharging experience. It’s only work when it’s work.”

It’s not like touring is always filled with sunshine and buttery lobster. The reality is based more in tight quarters, tighter schedules and long hauls. It can be difficult essentially living on the road, making very little money and sleeping on floors. But it’s also how they’ve also learned to cope with everything great or small. Everyone’s learned how to coexist and keep perspective. In fact, Ingraham credits their close relationships and progress as a band to their constant touring.

“George, our bassist, always says it’s kind of like a marriage: instead of only having one wife, you have six wives,” he says. “We’re so inextricably linked and locked into each other’s lives. It’s kind of a weird relationship or a strange combination of love and support. And at the same time we have to be professionals.”

The Revivalists recently went back into the recording studio to cut a couple of demo tracks to shop around for their next album. However, they’re not in a huge rush to get anything out just yet. They’re still riding high from the success of “Wish I knew You.”

“I think once we start working with a producer and really shaping at that level we’ll have a better idea if this is going to go,” Ingraham tells, “[whether] in a little more raw direction like we did with ‘Men Amongst Mountains’ or production-heavy like ‘City of Sound’ [in 2012]. . . . There’s no right or wrong answer.”

While trying to figure out what their process is going to look like, they can afford to cast a wider net and explore producers. The previous two albums were produced by saxophonist Ben Ellman from Galactic, who’ve been of great influence and mentors for years.

“Starting with ‘City of Sounds,’ we wanted something that was more producer driven and production heavy and kind of used the studio as an instrument,” Ingraham describes. “Ben was at the top of the list to do that.”

They have time to consider the direction they want to go. With a full tour schedule for now, they won’t go back to recording until sometime this fall at the earliest. When they do, however, Ingraham and company suspect they already have their first single … maybe.

“The song that we’re looking at now is one that we’ve been playing live and it seems to be getting a pretty good strong response from the audience,” he divulges. “It helps that we’re willing to work shop material. . . . We’ll do that with songs to figure out if something feels as awesome live as it does when we’re practicing. And so far it does.”

The song they’re currently road testing is a rock ‘n’ roll dance tune going by the name “You and I.” It’s already getting approval from “The Rev-heads” who frequent their shows.

“We like playing rock music that you can dance to,” Ingraham continues. “It’s a good song, it’s a fun song. . . . It’s a bit more of a party song.”

While there’s a good chance the next album could come out in 2018, Ingraham’s hesitant to say definitively so. “I’m afraid to say ‘yes,’” he iterates.“So much of this is contingent on how long ‘Wish I Knew You’ lasts.”

Nevertheless, it’s not lost on them that playing songs this early could mean burning out too soon. Concern for keeping things fresh is always at the forefront of their collective consciousness; not just for them but for the people who have seen them live 20 or 30 times. Though, admittedly, there’s not a lot Ingraham can do to steer the direction of songs with his sax onstage. For him, what varies from night to night are the improvised solos.

“That’s where I try to mix it up as much as I can and challenge myself and reach for new things,” he says. “Ya know, shoot for the moon, and sometimes you get there and sometimes you don’t. That’s kind of part of the fun.”

DETAILS:

The Revivalists

Saturday, Aug. 26

Doors at 6 p.m.; Show at 7 p.m.

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, 1941 Amphitheatre Dr.

Tickets: $32-$38

www.therevivalists.com

