Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern has a pretty rockin’ lineup this weekend, including three bands on Saturday, July 22. Brooklyn-based Swanky Tiger will headline a show with Wilmington-based Sunset Kings and garage-folk band The Menders out of Gastonia, NC. The latter, made up of Jonny Boswell (harmonica, piano, vocals), Jesse Watson (guitar, vocals), Wes Forbus (guitar,vocals), and Phillip Anderson (drums), also are celebrating the release of their second full-length independently released album, “Nina.”

Recorded with engineer Tracey Schroeder at Old House Studios in Charlotte throughout August 2016, they took their time on the mixes and mastering (done by Scott Craggs at Old Colony Mastering in Boston).

“We tried to explore more ‘60s and ‘70s influences on [‘Nina’],” Watson tells. “So folks can expect that sound on some songs, while others are straight garage rock.”

Named after an old wooden model of Columbus’ ship Niña—acquired from Forbus’ departed uncle while on their first tour with Sinners and Saints—they stuck it to the dashboard and it became a totem for the tour. “We felt like we were treading new waters with this record and felt that the ship symbolized that well,” Watson adds.

While “Nina” is available on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify, folks will be able to purchase a CD this Saturday at Reggie’s, too.

“We’re really excited to be sharing the stage with Swanky Tiger and Sunset Kings,” Forbus says. “All the folks at Reggie’s are great, and we’ve always had great responsive crowds.”

encore sat down with Forbus and Watson to talk about “Nina” and learn more about another new EP they have in the works.

encore (e): Tell us about a couple of the tunes folks can hear on “Nina.” Which are particularly fun for you to play/sing live right now?

Jesse Watson (JW): “Out of the Light” is a fun one. “Feel Like It” really showcases the band’s strengths. As a big fan of ‘50s and ‘60s early rock, I love playing “Where Are You Now” because it has that feel to it.

e: With this record, what have you learned about your own creative process and selves as musicians and band?

JW: That we really click on a creative level that we never really knew. Everyone hears different things on these songs while we are writing them. Some things work [and] some things don’t, but we really do a good job of trying anything and it makes for a much more interesting and personal song in the end.

Wes Forbus (WF): With this record, I think more than any other, we have become comfortable with trying new things and being more free with our writing. I don’t think we’ve ever tried to write ourselves in a direction, however, this record is definitely more eclectic and really emphasizes the collective we’ve become as writers.

e: Did you play with any new sounds, instrumentals or techniques with any of these songs?

JW: We basically recorded live, which we felt played to our strengths as a band. Our energy and performance is at its best when we are all in one room bouncing off each other. We tried some different recording techniques to get the richest harmonies for our songs and to keep a sort of retro feel to the songs. We wanted it to be a sort of rough around the edges record.

WF: As far as new instrumentals, no. To Jesse’s point, we really tried to capture our live energy on this record. We wanted to create a record that if you came to see us live, you could get that experience and take it home with you as an album. We utilized single microphone harmonies, staggering Jonny, Jesse and me around the room. We tried to use the space to create a more true to form experience.

e: How do these songs encompass The Menders’ sound and personality as it is today?

JW: It shows that we are always changing and trying new sounds, influences, ideas. This record is very different from our first album in a lot of ways, but still has our signature on it. The new songs we’ve written since are different from the songs on “Nina” in many ways. We’re always exploring new territory. As far as content of the songs, they speak to our experiences as husbands, fathers, friends. Some songs are lamenting the past, some show dread for the future, others are just good time rock n roll.

e: Tell us more about this upcoming EP with Bennie Powell at Palm Reader Studios you came down to record back in March. Why are these songs separate from “Nina” and when can we expect its release?

JW: After recording “Nina” and it being such a good experience at Old House with Tracy, we sort of had some creative explosion. We all just kept coming up with ideas that kept turning into songs. We found ourselves with an opportunity to record with Bennie and couldn’t pass it up. The recording is analog which really excited us because we want to continue exploring this sort of 60s retro sound we touched on with “Nina.” We have one more session to do, but so far Bennie has been amazing.

WF: Recording Nina really lit a fire under us. We went through this spurt of writing whilst in the mixing portion of “Nina,” we were playing a gig in Wilmington at Reggie’s and an old bandmate of Jonny’s (who used to live in Wilmington), Alex Alexander, mentioned Bennie’s studio. We had already been chomping at the bit to record these songs, and it just made sense. Bennie is a great guy and phenomenal to work with. This is the first time we’ve recorded analog and it was a great experience. Bennie used some crazy techniques and had some stellar ideas to really make these new songs come to life. We’re still working on this new EP, and the idea is to release it on vinyl sometime in 2018.

e: Are you already playing those EP tunes at live shows and what can you tell us about them?

JW: Yeah, they are in rotation and are some of our favorite songs to play. We also have some newer songs we are playing that we’ve written since the EP. We just bounce off each other so well and are so receptive to try new things, new songs just keep coming. Never know when that well may dry up so until then we will keep on doing our thing.

e: Is there anything you’d like to add about your upcoming show in Wilmington, your new EP or work to come?

JW: Reggie’s is a great place and we are super stoked to be back there. Going to be a damn good time. Expect to get rowdy.

DETAILS:

The Menders with Sunset Kings and Swanky Tiger • Cover: $7

Sat., July 22, at 9:30 p.m.

Reggies 42nd St.Tavern

1415 S. 42nd St.

www.swankytigerband.com

Related Posts

About the Author: encore

« CARPE LIBRUM: Local writer Emily Colin creates a spectacular read with sophomore novel