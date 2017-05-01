W ilmington’s first week of May is no joke. UNCW’s 2017 commencement is Saturday, May 6, so families and friends of graduates will be flooding the beaches and all streets across town. The EyeCon One Tree Hill Convention is May 5-7—so, good luck, downtown Wilmington! Cinco de Mayo, May 5, is on a Friday, so margaritas and tacos abound! Oh, and that little golf tourney our Port City has been planning since last year just teed off on Monday, May 1, at Eagle Point Golf Club. The Wells Fargo PGA Championship will wrap up on Sunday.

First Tee of Greater Wilmington was re-established as a local chapter in 2016. They started construction of a new program site in January at Wilmington Municipal Golf Course and celebrated their grand opening in conjunction with the tournament on May 2. With the facility’s three-hole practice course, driving net area and 1,000-square-foot classroom building, they anticipate introducing the game of golf, First Tee Nine Core Values and Nine Healthy Habits to 25,000 community youth by 2019.

Roughly 150 participants from around the world will compete for a portion of this year’s purse: $7.5 million. The first-place winner will get $1.35 million. No.1 ranked player in the world, Dustin Johnson, is committed to play, as well as Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott. Mickelson is a World Golf Hall of Fame member and winner of 42 career PGA TOUR titles, while Scott brought home Australia’s first Masters Tournament in 2013.

While Tuesday was an open practice day for the competitors and Wednesday another Pro-Am-Tee, Thursday and Friday’s first- and second-round tee times will begin around 7 a.m., with television coverage on the Golf Channel running from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday’s third-round play will start around 8 a.m., as will Sunday’s finals, followed by closing awards ceremony at the 18th green. Both days will be televised by the Golf Channel from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., and on CBS from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tournament officials announced on April 30 that single-grounds tickets for each day, as well as practice packs for Monday through Wednesday, are sold out. Therefore, there will be no on-site ticket sales at will-call at the main entrance; Mayfaire Town Center is also a will-call ticketing location, and both will be open to serve folks who already have tickets and need to claim them. However, a limited amount of Weekly Grounds Books are available for $165 each at Dick’s Sporting Goods, and at will-call locations at Mayfaire or by visiting wellsfargochampionship.com.

For folks still curious about how to go about getting to and from the tournament grounds, well, first thing to note is there is no parking at Eagle Point. None. Zip. Zelch. Tournament shuttles will be the only access past the Porters Neck Road traffic circle and main entrance. Porters Neck Road will be closed to all thru traffic from Champ Davis Road to Bald Eagle Lane throughout the tournament week. Approved parking lots and shuttle pick-up and drop-off areas include: the General Spectator Parking Main Lot at 14121 US-17 in Hampstead. Shuttles run from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., daily. Also, shuttles will run from downtown, at Harnett Street between North 3rd and North Front streets. Shuttles run from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., daily. All patrons will be searched for prohibited items prior to loading the shuttles and should review the list of prohibited items at the tournament website.

Handicapped parking will be available at Lowe’s Home Improvement (191 Porters Neck Rd.). Shuttles run from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., daily. Patrons must apply for access to the handicapped lot at www.wellsfargochampionship.com/handicappedparking.

Rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.) drop-off and pick-up locations are also at General Spectator Parking and downtown’s shuttle site all week. There are absolutely no drop-off locations for rideshare users at Market Street or Porter’s Neck Road.

ALSO TAKING PLACE DURING THE WF CHAMPIONSHIP

WILMINGTON DOWNTOWN INC. SCAVENGER HUNT

May 1-6

Downtown Wilmington • Free

Held May 1-6, folks can play a 32-hole course to discover downtown Wilmington and win prizes while doing so. Find a flagstick at each location along with a special phrase. Par 18 holes to qualify for drawings and par all 32 holes to increase chances of winning. Reviews rules, locations and download scorecards at www.wilmingtondowntown.com. Scorecards are due on Saturday, May 6, at Riverfront Park from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Other WDI sponsored events for the week include a screening of “Happy Gilmore” on Thursday, May 4, at Riverfront Park. Complete with costume contest at 7:45 p.m., the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Check out one of their “Caddyshack concerts,” featuring local favorite Bibis Ellison Band on Friday, May 5. The Attractions will perform some NC beach music on Saturday, May 6. Both concerts will be at Riverfront Park at 7 p.m. More info can be found at www.wilmingtondowntown.com.

ILM BIZ JOURNAL AFTER HOURS AT PIER 33

May 5, 4:30 p.m.

Pier 33 • 10 Harnett St.

Free

On Friday, May 5, starting at 4:30 p.m., a special WilmingtonBiz After Hours event will help kick off the weekend at downtown’s new Pier 33 concert venue along the Cape Fear River. Located at 10 Harnett St., everyone from the Cape Fear business community and those folks in town for the Wells Fargo Championship are welcome to enjoy music, food from local food trucks and a cash bar. Attendees can also take their best shot at the floating green for a few bucks. All proceeds benefit the local First Tee chapter.

Parking and other details are listed on their Facebook event page.

DETAILS:

2017 Wells Fargo PGA Championship

May 1-7

Eagle Point Golf Club

8131 Bald Eagle Ln.

Grounds Books Only: $165

wilmington.wellsfargochampionship.com

