“I don’t want to tell anyone how they should experience something or what they should get from it,” muses guitarist and composer Lucas Brode. “I like when art is open to interpretation, rather than being about very specific things.”

While there is certainly an art form to musical storytelling, when it comes to the composition and arrangement of his work, the story forms with the listener’s experience rather than how he presents it. “I think the hearing of it is what makes it a story, more so than the telling,” he clarifies. “For me, some music—when it is written—feels very clearly to be a beginning track or an end track to an album. Then it is just about tweaking the order of things so there is a strong flow and balance in the variety of sounds.”

Brode draws from jazz, experimental rock and African rhythm influences and about two decades of experience in his work. He has well over a dozen solo and collaborative albums that string together his ambient and improvisational talents. Though his latest solo record, “I Lick the Kerosene of Progress,” was released on October 28, Brode’s live performances are heavily improvisational and full of new, unrecorded compositions.

encore caught up with Brode to talk more about his latest work, influences and what Wilmingtonians can expect at his live show at Wilmington’s Juggling Gypsy on Saturday.

encore (e): Tell our readers a little more about yourself as a guitarist and how you came to composing instrumental music?

Lucas Brode (LB): I have been playing guitar for the better part of 20 years, starting young with punk and moving eventually toward jazz and other more experimental forms of music. My current style is mostly influenced by my studies of West African drumming, jazz harmony and free improvisation with a heavy textural focus.

Composing my own music started as a means to an end for performing and eventually took over as a main focus for several years. A lot of my time and energy in college was spent analyzing the music of minimalist composers, like Steve Reich, and jazz-related composers, like Wayne Shorter and John McLaughlin. I believe I am now at a point where the two ideas, being a guitarist and being a composer, are working together with fluidity.

e: Per your last solo album, what does “I Lick the Kerosene of Progress” mean?

LB: I came up with the title years ago and wrote it down so I wouldn’t forget. My titles are based on my personal aesthetic, [and] I like the sound of these words together. I have no idea where I got it, at this point, but a straight-ahead, literal analyzation would start with: kerosene equals fuel, lick equals taste. With that in mind, all I am trying to do is keep moving forward. Hopefully that resembles as explanation.

e: Can you give an example of how these songs complement/balance each other?

LB: To keep things simple, there are two main styles on this album: ambient/texturally focused and rhythmically focused. I tried to play these styles against each other to give the album a conversational tone. It was important it wasn’t too much of one style for too long. Hopefully, that makes it more enjoyable and exciting to listen to as it unfolds.

e: Were there or are there compositions you have that just haven’t found a place on an album yet?

LB: Most of this music [on “I Lick the Kerosene of Progress”] was written years ago and it took a long time before I finally recorded/released it. I think it was helpful to step away from it for awhile and return to it with a new, calmer and less critical ear. I am constantly writing and some things just don’t find their way onto any album or into any live sets, but I still have a few pieces from years back that I am hoping to record in the near future.

e: Your previous album, “Dismantling the Power Structure,” is noted as “composed environments.” Tell readers what that entails and how the two bodies of work stand apart from each other.

LB: The record is a more open approach to composing. I think of a composed environment as being a set of parameters to work within, along with some kind of arch of density/dynamics. The more specific details and nuances are totally improvised within that. For this piece, the parameters included a very specific setup and tuning for the guitar, mostly to be played with a small steel ball-chain and to be slowly de-tuned throughout the piece.

e: Per your live performances, it seems these songs lend themselves to be explored in different ways? Is that the case?

LB: I tend to mostly perform entirely new music in my live sets these days, occasionally coming back to past pieces heard on records. Improvisation is always a heavy focus. For the last few months, I have been working on a long-form (20-plus minute) solo piece utilizing a lot of my current favorite guitar sounds and techniques. I have also been known to reinterpret old favorites by the likes of Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, David Bowie, and old jazz standards … although the audience doesn’t always notice.

e: Though this last release only came out earlier this October, are you already looking ahead at the next project?

LB: I already have a full-length album of composed guitar and drum music recorded for release sometime next year, which is influenced equal parts by looser jazz-fusion and post-punk/math-rock/post-rock. I am also planning to record some brand new, very open melody/texture-oriented music in January when I return to New York.

There are several improvisational recording sessions I have done this past year that I am hoping to release in 2018 as well!

e: Is there anything else you’d like to add about “I Lick the Kerosene of Progress” or your upcoming show at Juggling Gypsy?

LB: The show is unlikely to feature any specific songs from this record, but will definitely include a lot of the same styles and ideas! Two-hand finger tapping, extended techniques, atmospheric loops, ambient textures, and some good old fashioned melodies—a wide-range of various spectrums of sound.

Details:

Lucas Brode

Sat., Dec. 16, 9:30 p.m.

Juggling Gypsy

1612 Castle St.

Donations appreciated

lucasbrode.wordpress.com

