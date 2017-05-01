“B eautiful day to celebrate Earth and science!” the kind woman in a purple bandana said. She looked to be in her mid-‘60s. She sauntered to the temporary March for Science Earth Day bandstand at Hugh MacRae Park from the “Grandmothers for Peace” tent. Clearly, she was a seasoned veteran of protest events like these. I’m pretty sure I saw her with hundreds of thousands of her sisters on the mall in Washington, D.C., at the Million Mom March against gun violence back in May 2000 (my first mass social-justice action). She might have even attended the very first Earth Day celebration. The amount of money she must have socked away in tax-sheltered offshore accounts from tie-dying “peace” shirts and face-painting 5-year-olds at protests over the decades simply staggers the imagination.

“Beautiful indeed!” I raised my hands to the clear, blue sky above the swaying pines. “But where are the money bombs? Do you think the wind just blew them away?”

“What money bombs?” the kind woman asked, puzzled.

“Protests like these are obviously the work of paid agitators.”

I squinted into the sun.

“In the last 100 days it’s become quite clear any disagreement with the powers that be is either fake news or the work of paid agitators.”

The woman gave back my phone, and chuckled genially, not quite sure if what I said was serious or satire.

For the record, it’s satire.

Through a scandal-plagued first 100 days, this administration hasn’t quite figured out who to hire for thousands of key federal posts. One thing it has consistently done in a “biggly” way is inspire activism. A Women’s March the day after inauguration; A March for Science on Earth Day; People’s Climate Movement on April 29; rallies around the world for environment, science, women, social justice, and of course, peace. So much for the tired the “old left.”

It is sad when women and scientists find it necessary to gather across the globe to remind the current administration and its corporate sponsors the value of women and science. It’s concerning to me when charges of “paid protesters” are used to characterize disagreement with this administration’s disastrous policy initiatives. It’s particularly ironic this hyper-capitalist “Let’s-make-a-deal” administration often uses the derisive term “paid protester” with a dismissive wave of the hand, as if money somehow delegitimizes the dissidence and pollutes the purpose. Isn’t capitalism’s calling card rational self-interest, in an economic sense? Not that there were money bombs at the park, but if there were, wouldn’t that be consistent with the only measure of well-being this administration seems capable of using? The almighty dollar?

Painting activists as “paid agitators” is designed to delegitimize dissent and only helps destroy democracy. People engaging in social-justice activism typically don’t get paid a dime. They frequently engage because the moral cost of silence and social disengagement is too high.

I’m not saying “paid agitators” don’t exist or that it’s all fake news. But if we’re really concerned our progress toward a flourishing and just society is being thwarted by paid shills, instead of looking to the Women’s March, or March for Science, or Earth Day, or Veterans for Peace, or Black Lives Matter, how ‘bout we look on K Street? At the lobbying firms fronting for major corporate interests and shelling out millions upon millions of dollars a year to sway votes? How ‘bout we look at Congress? And if we become interested in looking for paid agitators, advocating for the expansion of their own family empire at the country’s expense, we might all find ourselves marching in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

