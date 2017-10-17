On June 1, 2017, Duke Energy filed an application with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to increase retail rates by 14.5 percent. The rate increase would generate an additional $477.5 million for the utility, which claims it would use the funds to modernize its systems, clean up the toxic coal-ash sites they have scattered across the state, and allow them to better respond to storms. The predicted additional cost to the average consumer is in the neighborhood of $20 per month.

Last Thursday I and nearly 100 other people—customers and citizens of Wilmington and surrounding areas—attended a public hearing at the NHC Judicial Building, which moved last minute from the courthouse, to discuss the proposed rate hike. Also attending the meeting were the NC Utilities Commission, led by chairman Edward Finley, Duke Energy community relations manager Jennifer Pittman and legal representative Robert Kaylor, and attorneys Tim Dodge and Robert Josie, who represent the using and consuming public.

The meeting got off to a bumpy start when Chairman Finley’s opening statements were shouted down by the audience’s repeated requests to talk into a microphone. The situation was rectified, and after a sworn statement by the Utilities Commission that they held “no conflicts of interest,” the floor opened for public comments.

The speakers were as varied as their reasons for opposition to the rate hike: Susan Boudrant is a retired teacher on a fixed income who said if her power bill goes up, her teacher retirement pension won’t. She pointed out that 13.7 percent of North Carolinians live at or below the poverty level, while Duke made over $2 billion in profits last year.

Mel Menard is the director of a nonprofit law firm that sues predatory lenders. He says most of his clients live in inefficient and substandard housing, and are often already paying more than $300 per month for power for less than 1,000 square feet. Every single dollar matters, and a rate hike will hurt his clients unfairly.

Peter Gilman Bryan pointed out how the price of Duke Energy’s shares increased to $86 per share (up from $60 just a few years ago). They also have a captive customer base, which provides consistent revenue, something which many corporations envy. Drawing on this, Alena Szmant, a professor at UNCW, noted, “The utility already has taken money from us and didn’t use it well—it doesn’t seem fair. We shouldn’t have to pay for their shoddy operational practices and poor planning.” She continued on how the investors should pay for the coal-ash cleanup, and called for a switch to renewable energy and investment in solar power and offshore wind, rather than natural gas.

As the meeting wore on, it became apparent everyone in attendance was opposed, often fiercely, to the rate hike. Around two dozen people testified, without a single proponent of the idea. After leaving the meeting, and in the spirit of fair and equal journalism, which tells both sides of a story, I set out on a breakneck, statewide search to find anybody—anybody besides the board, CEO, and shareholders of Duke Energy, that is—in favor of this rate hike. Using the tripartite tools of coffee, adrenaline and sarcastic imagination, I searched from Boone to Brunswick County. I interviewed all 10.15 million people who live in North Carolina—in three short days, nonetheless—and got many speeding tickets and only 14 minutes of sleep, but that’s the sacrifice made for seeking truth.

So here are the only five people I found, statewide, who think it’s a good idea:

Emmet, 55 years old, from Rutherfordton. A tinkerer by trade who generates his own electricity from a Rube Goldberg-esqe machine involving a series of buckets, pulleys, marbles, eight carefully-placed bowling balls, three cats riding skateboards, 400 feet of braided fishing line, and a sour old parrot named Kenneth.

Bartholomew, 110 years old, from Johnston County. Retired worm farmer. At night he still reads by candlelight from candles he renders himself from leftover beef tallow, and his car is one of those old-timey ones that start with the crank on the front. He has no need for “this whole newfangled electricity fad,” thinks it will play itself out soon enough. His great-great grandson, Tim, has given up all hope of ever getting him on Facebook.

Diane, 37 years old, from just outside of Asheville. Survivalist. “I have everything I need down in my bunker, and I’ve got a bugout backpack with two weeks worth of survival rations packed and ready for when the nuclear bombs start dropping.” She distrusts the wires coming into her home because “the government put them there.” Also, she has not paid her taxes since Clinton held office.

Chadborn, 44, from Charlotte—venture capitalist. A large shareholder in Duke Energy (which he didn’t reveal until after I started interviewing him). Drives one of those Porsche SUVs so he still has enough room in the back to take his kids to lacrosse practice and horse-riding camp (English style because “Western style is for proles”)—the three days he has them after Cynthia left. Gave me a $5 bill after I interviewed him “as a tip.” Smelled overwhelmingly of Por Hommes by LaCoste.

Tina, 30, from Carrboro. Aggressively vegan, but otherwise a very pleasant person who has outfitted her bungalow with enough solar panels that she is now selling power back to Duke. “If they increase the rate, then maybe they’ll pay me more money, which I can use to buy a personal windmill.” Drinks rainwater she collects in a cistern in her backyard, and uses it to water her pot plants. Offered me a tea which gave me spiritual visions for three hours after drinking it; I now believe all beings are one in the eyes of the Plant Goddess Nar’eth (Grace Be Upon Her Leaves).

So there you have it! Everybody else I talked to seemed to be against the rate hike. But, hey, if the NC Utilities Commission allows Duke to go ahead with the increase, at least we consumers can always choose to switch to one of the plethora of other great producers and providers of electric power our state has to offer.

Oh, wait.

Maybe Tina was on to something with those solar panels, after all. I wonder if she will refer me to her windmill guy.

