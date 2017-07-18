A group of Union soldiers enter the battered home of a Southern gentleman whose name is oddly familiar, but not from the annals of Confederate history. “Leonato” is not a Southern name, nor are “Don Pedro” and “Claudio” recognizable within the high ranks of Union generals. Obviously Shakespearean in origin, they may seemingly clash with eloquent dialogue—especially when it’s spoken with distinct Southern accents and fragmented Northern dialects. But this is Shakespeare in action; this is Alchemical Theatre—an admixture of seemingly disparate elements fusing a different take on the Bard’s catalog of work. Alchemical will debut with the dramatic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” set against an antebellum backdrop, on July 22.

Alchemical is the brainchild of dramaturge Christopher Marino, a seasoned actor, director and Shakespeare scholar, who teaches at UNCW and has been known for putting his visionary stamp on multiple Shakespeare plays locally. He helped launch Dram Tree Shakespeare with “Macbeth” two years ago, and even did his own take on “Measure for Measure” last year in protest of HB2, set post-election 2016.

2017 has been dedicated to the upstart of Alchemical, and working with local theatrical groups like Make Trouble and the newly arrived, female-centric, Shakespeare ensemble Riot Grrrls. Marino’s goal is to nurture the community wholly, across all ages, ethnicities, socio-economic statuses, genders, etc., by reaching out to new demographics who want to see Shakespeare’s themes and messages carry forth. He will even bring works to seniors, through UNCW’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. The overall goal: to make the Bard accessible.

“The kinds of Shakespeare productions we find painful to watch are products of clichéd approaches,” Marino explains. “Whenever a play consists solely of actors saying ‘ye’ and ‘thou’ in period costume, people see it as something that exists in a museum. It pushes audiences away because they can’t connect to it. What we do is try to find a way to humanize the characters.”

In “Much Ado About Nothing,” Marino is relocating the play’s original setting of Renaissance-era Sicily to Reconstruction-era American South, just after the Civil War ended. In doing so, he brings the play’s war-torn dramatics much closer to home for Wilmington audiences.

“This is taking place in an unspecified post-Civil War town that could possibly be Wilmington,” he clarifies. “The play begins in the aftermath of a war, with Don Pedro on the winning side and his brother Don John on the losing side. The play also makes use of characters from varied social statuses who speak differently from one another, without implying they’re stupid for speaking that way. So there are a lot of interesting parallels for a Wilmington audience in using an antebellum setting. The world and Shakespeare’s world share similar rules.”

From Marino’s perspective, the new setting is conceptually sound and rings true with the Bard’s own habit of blurring historical accuracies. For instance, ever wondered why the Medieval Denmark of “Hamlet” is populated by people with classical Roman names? Evidently, it wasn’t a concern to Shakespeare, and few theatre-goers seem eager to question his naming conventions. To Marino, Shakespeare’s intentional disregard for historical accuracy only heightens the potency of his work.

“That’s where the cliché comes in,” Marino describes. “It’s when people think Shakespeare cared about historical accuracy; he didn’t. He conflated things, changed characters, made up historical figures; he mixed periods and locations, all in dedication to the theatrical over history. When you embrace that, you embrace Shakespeare.”

Alchemical doesn’t fully abandon historical accuracy. Composer Adrian Varnam ensures the music in “Much Ado” rings true to its antebellum atmosphere. His arrangements revolve around Irish and English ballads heard from a troubadour in 1865.

“Most of the show consists of repurposed 19th-century fiddle tunes,” Varnam remarks. “There are a few original pieces, but everything maintains period accuracy.”

Music is always present in the play, even though it’s not a musical. To this extent, a live ensemble performs throughout the show. The four-piece consists of acoustic guitar, banjo and piano, including Varnam himself on fiddle.

“While we’re not full-fledged characters,” Varnam clarifies, “we’re always onstage to underscore scenes. We’re more prominent in other scenes when the script calls for it, such as a dance scene in the second act.”

Alchemical incorporates live music in its productions as much as possible, owing to Marino’s work in Taffety Punk Theatre Company of Washington DC, a hybrid theater/dance company that utilized music in every show.

“I don’t like hiding musicians,” Marino emphasizes. “If they’re in the play, they have a much better understanding of how to respond to it. When you use prerecorded music, it’s frozen and can’t respond to the play organically the way performers can.”

Alchemical’s multifaceted approach to performance is what appeals most to Varnam. Marino and he work well together, as proven in last year’s “Measure for Measure.”

“Whenever Chris does Shakespeare, it’s always different and fresh,” Varnam remarks. “He has a knack for making it entertaining, yet still classic and very professional. There’s a much higher level of expectation. He approaches theatre as if it’s a big company in a city like New York or Chicago. He brings actors from those cities here.”

Among the cast is Brooklyn-based actress Esther Williamson—who works with the Riot Grrrls troupe. Williamson plays Hero, Leonato’s daughter, in stark contrast to her former role as Claudio in a production staged by Riot Grrrls. Having performed a male character from opposing perspectives in the same play, Williamson approaches the meeker figure of Hero with greater insight.

“The biggest question when playing Hero is, ‘Why isn’t she saying more?’” Williamson muses. “A lot of people are making decisions about her life, but you don’t get to hear what she thinks. Only Beatrice encourages her to stand up for herself and make her own decisions.”

Also joining the cast is veteran stage and television actor Fred Grandy (Gopher, “The Love Boat”; Dr. Ledreau on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project”). Grandy has known Marino since they both studied under Michael Kahn as graduate students at George Washington University in DC. He plays patriarchal Leonato, a figure suitably reimagined to fit the scope of the show. “I play Leonato as a Southern gentleman who is forced to welcome Northern troops into his home,” he clarifies. “Since it takes place during the Reconstruction, there are new underlying tensions to the show.”

Although Marino’s oeuvre has been largely Shakespearean, he plans to produce a wide range of theatrical works under the banner of Alchemical Theatre. Shakespeare will be at their core but they will showcase works of other playwrights as well. “The plays we’ll stick with will have a classical vibe, but many modern writers retain a classical voice,” he notes.

Marino’s next big project, a reinterpretation of Christopher Marlowe’s “Doctor Faustus,” will be produced as part of UNCW’s Department of Theatre 2017-18 season. He plans to bring the same level of professionalism and conceptual detail as though it were his own independent production.

“With ‘Faustus’ we’ll have to alter the text a bit,” he clarifies. “We’re going to put some rock n’ roll into it, for sure. As far as I’m concerned, this is just as much an Alchemical Theatre production as ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ The same passion goes into everything I do.”

