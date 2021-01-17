M ore than 50 years later, we are still trying to recreate the rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelic, hippie culture of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s through fashion and music. The movement of peace and love, stemmed from an era of political turmoil, is often romanticized by younger generations who are drawn to its nostalgic and vividly colorful aesthetic. Currently hanging in Cape Fear Community College’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery is “The Poppe Collection,” an exhibition of extremely rare psychedelic posters that capture the essence of this artistically pivotal period. On Friday, Jan. 27, the gallery will hold an opening reception for the exhibit from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Guests will have a chance to meet the collector, David Poppe, for a unique perspective from an artist who fully embraced the culture and exuberant work of fellow hippie-era artists.

“‘The Poppe Collection’ is a time capsule capturing the spirit and telling the story of the peace and love movement through primarily black light, psychedelic art,” Poppe explains. “The posters are circa 1967 through 1972. They cover that whole hippie era. As with any period of history, art tends to reflect that period of time.”

One could say Poppe’s own life during the movement was just as colorful as the posters in his collection. Born in Ohio, Poppe was an artist growing up and continued his craft into adulthood as a traveling artist working in graphics. Eventually, Poppe started working at a rock club called The Losers, located in Tampa, Florida. Poppe was introduced to the club by his friend David Peel, an underground rock musician and the only artist ever produced by John Lennon—who Poppe also went on to meet along with Yoko Ono. Poppe’s exhibit is somewhat of a reminiscence of his life at the time, from attending Woodstock to stepping into the world of rock ‘n’ roll legends in The Losers.

“It started as a donut shop,” Poppe says. “I was their artist and created this incredible fantasy club.” Poppe ultimately developed the rock ‘n’ roll essence of the venue, which became one of the nation’s top rock clubs in the early ‘70s, with his talents in art and design. Dave Tex Anders, former owner of the The Losers, published a book in 2010 (“The Losers Tampa”) chronicling Poppe’s significant role in the club’s rise to fame and popularity among many musicians, such as Ted Nugent and The Outlaws.

“I’ve lived with many musicians,” Poppe says, “including Lynyrd Skynyrd, which was one of our house bands.” Artists who performed at The Losers would typically stay in the club’s band house and play throughout the week. Since Poppe actually lived in the band house, he quickly got to know and became friends with the musicians.

While many posters in Poppe’s collection feature world-famous musicians like The Beatles and Elton John, the true stars of Poppe’s exhibit are artists who created the posters themselves. Some of these artists include Rick Griffin, Victor Moscoso, Stanley Mouse and Alton Kelley, Joe Petagno, Wes Wilson, and Bill Graham, who were among the most notable artists of their time. Their styles heavily influenced album cover art during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.

“The posters I have collected are perhaps the only surviving examples of this art form that were sold at head shops,” Poppe states. “They’re also political and express everything from that whole turbulent period through art. I have about 400 and around 130 are on display.”

What makes “The Poppe Collection” such a unique experience is the rarity of his posters. Most in his collection are the last ones of their kind in existence.

“I have several original posters from Joe Petagno, who did the posters for the band Motörhead,” Poppe says. “He was probably one of the best artists of that period, if not the best psychedelic artist. His highly detailed work really adds to the exhibit.”

“The Poppe Collection” is a visual journey back in time to one of the most artistically influential periods in recent history and is free to the general public. While the opening reception and visit from collector David Poppe takes place on January 27 at 6 p.m., guests are currently welcome to browse the exhibit during normal business hours at CFCC’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery.

“‘The Poppe Collection’ is more than art, it is a visual journey and soul of the ‘Hippie Flower Child’ awaiting discovery to share its message of The Woodstock Generation.”

DETAILS:

The Poppe Collection

Opening reception: Jan. 27, 6 p.m.

CFCC Wilma W. Daniels Gallery

200 Hanover St.

Free

