L ast weekend marked the 18th Annual Art Show and Sale for the Landfall Foundation. More than 100 artists contributed to the maze of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and photography that transformed the Nicklaus Ballroom into a full blown art museum. Registration for the juried show closed within 24 hours, as entries from all over the state flooded the foundation’s online call for artists on May 1. Renowned oil painter Dan Beck returned to judge the competition, ultimately awarding first, second and third in show to Peggy Vineyard, Sandy Nelson and William Hubbard, respectively.

Vineyard, a non-objective painter, describes the two-month process of the creating her winning acrylic piece ‘Threads of Life VI’ as a journey. “You wouldn’t believe how many lives it went through,” she says. “I have photos of the entire process to show how it started, and how it ended up. There were about 27 different pictures of the painting.”

The result of Vineyard’s careful layering and attention to detail is an expertly balanced array of color and texture. “I always plan out my colors before I start,” Vineyard states. “The layering process can be a challenge because you have to be mindful of which colors to put on top of one another. It’s a glazing process, so you can delete some of the lines with too much color, and some colors just don’t work together.”

Along with color choice, Vineyard careful to consider other artistic elements that make up each piece. “I have to be mindful of balance, form, line, and shape,” she notes, “if any of those elements aren’t working, I have to go back and find what I did wrong.”

Vineyard prefers to remain open-minded toward the final outcome of her pieces, often embracing what she refers to as “happy accidents.”

“I don’t take the process too seriously,” she says. “Nothing is set in stone, and if something isn’t working, I just paint over it. One day, I dropped a whole can of paint that splashed onto one of the ‘Threads of Life’ paintings it just presented me with another opportunity.”

“Threads of Life VI” is part of a series of acrylic paintings of the same name, inspired by an epiphany after the loss of her dear friend. “A friend of mine in Wilmington, who was exactly my age, just suddenly died about two or three months ago,” Vineyard says. “It was a complete and total shock. Looking at my paintings, the process of what I was doing, I realized that they’re threads of life that we weave in and out of different situations in our life. It’s a very delicate balance between living and not living.”

Nelson, a veteran artist of Landfall Foundation’s show, was also honored for her oil painting, “Hidden Heron.” Her style is the polar opposite of Vineyard’s; sticking to realism as she captures the beauty of her surrounding environment. “My work is not edgy or avant-garde,” she mentions in her artist statement, “it doesn’t follow fads or trends; it is simply truth as I perceive it.”

The regimen she follows for each of her paintings is similar to completing a puzzle. “Initially, I try to block in the large shapes of the images, keeping the color and value as close as I can,” Nelson tells encore. “Then, I move on to the smaller shapes. This prevents blending and overworking of the painting, which I find robs it of its vitality.”

Nelson also notes studying the work of your peers and predecessors is a necessary step to a successful piece. “Just as important as the physical act of painting are the exercises of going through reference material,” she says. “Looking at inspiring works by others, reading to stay fresh, and just communicating with nature is the balancing act. Reference material is just the jumping off point for me. I try to distill them into something that is greater than the sum of their parts.”

Hubbard’s “Savanna Lion” completed the top awards with Third in Show. Known for his vibrant oil paintings of animals and people in their everyday lives, the versatile artist can do some astonishing things with papier mâché. His winning piece, a large lion head with a straw mane coifed with impossible precision, is painted with the same level of detail and accuracy as one would see in his oil paintings. He also received an honorable mention for another papier mâché sculpture aptly named “Otter.” The lifelike creature stands with visible curiosity and wonder in his eyes and looks as though it could move at any moment. Hubbard also has a gift for teaching to go along with his artistic abilities and has inspired many young Wilmington artists to go to do great things as an art instructor for Hoggard High School.

Not only was the show a great opportunity for the artists to sell their work and connect with the community, but is also served as an incredibly successful fundraiser, as the artists gave 30 percent of their earnings back to the Landfall Foundation. Last year the show sold $52,000 in art, and $17,000 was raised in donations. This year, the show exceeded $70,000 in sales, allowing for even more to be donated to the foundation—who in return donates to more than 78 non-profit organizations.

